© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
GUIDED BY THE HOLY SPIRIT: NAVIGATING LIFE'S JOURNEY WITH DIVINE PROMPTINGS
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
15 views • 04/06/2024
A nice beautiful video on being guided by the Holy Spirit. So much more than ever we need to learn to walk with Him.
Start getting good at listening for those initial promptings. The first one is usually Him. Anything after is usually you (or the enemy) trying to override what is good and best.
Make time for the Holy Spirit to speak to you. Prayer time is good. Often first thing in the morning is best, waking up naturally (no alarm) and not being in a rush (getting up right away on a schedule).
Always be asking Him, communicating, asking for guidance. We receive not because we ask not.
Be obedient to what He puts on your heart, even if it might not make sense, or contrary to your own thoughts on the matter. Following through will draw you closer, whereas ignoring or overruling His promptings will quiet His voice.
Thank Him in all things. God Bless!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.