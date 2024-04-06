GUIDED BY THE HOLY SPIRIT: NAVIGATING LIFE'S JOURNEY WITH DIVINE PROMPTINGS

A nice beautiful video on being guided by the Holy Spirit. So much more than ever we need to learn to walk with Him.





Start getting good at listening for those initial promptings. The first one is usually Him. Anything after is usually you (or the enemy) trying to override what is good and best.





Make time for the Holy Spirit to speak to you. Prayer time is good. Often first thing in the morning is best, waking up naturally (no alarm) and not being in a rush (getting up right away on a schedule).





Always be asking Him, communicating, asking for guidance. We receive not because we ask not.





Be obedient to what He puts on your heart, even if it might not make sense, or contrary to your own thoughts on the matter. Following through will draw you closer, whereas ignoring or overruling His promptings will quiet His voice.





Thank Him in all things. God Bless!