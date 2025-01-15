TERRIFYING! A woman's struggle to escape with her kid in the midst of the hellish Los Angeles

Documentation of the horrific American fire in Los Angeles, California, where a woman fled with her kid, driving a car amidst the flames that were still burning non-stop, even wider than before. The footage went viral online on January 15, 2025, after the woman shared the video on social media, showing the struggle with her child to save themselves. The woman drove the car frantically, wading through flying sparks all over the place until it reached the highway, which is hoped that they will be able to escape safely, where the full footage will be shown at the end of the video!

Noteworthy! The damage from the California wildfires has increased to $250-275 billion, making it the most expensive natural disaster in US history! Firefighters are facing difficult conditions in the Los Angeles fires, with strong winds expected in the next 24 hours, which could worsen the fires. California Governor Gavin Newsom said that the Los Angeles fires are bigger than our capabilities, the situation is out of control, and the solution is not in our hands, but in God's hands, the report said.

