Mozambique: 120 killed, 868 injured - Hurricane force winds & rains that hit between 15 - 19 December

The number of people killed by Cyclone Chido in Mozambique has risen to 120, the National Institute for Disaster Management and Reduction reported, as reported by Rádio Mocambique.

At least 868 people were injured to varying degrees. Hurricane-force winds and rains that hit Mozambique between 15 and 19 December destroyed more than 118,000 residential buildings, 52 hospitals and 35 churches. Some 687,000 Mozambicans became refugees.





Video: TASS /Reuters/UNICEF Mozambique