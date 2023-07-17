© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2m6uj3cb21
佛州郡县：中共毒疫苗是「生化武器」
Miles Guo was the first man who warned us about the vaccine disaster from DAY 1 ! Because COVID is a CCP Bio-Weapon from the Wuhan Lab. Let Miles speak freely, let the truth be heard! #freemilesguo