Government is a criminal enterprise, says lawyer Todd Callender

"The government is nothing other than a giant criminal enterprise." "It's a game to collect money from us, keep us poor and stupid, while they do whatever it is they want to do." "It's all just a show." "We've figured out that not one member of the cabinet in our current government has a valid oath of office." "Pfizer did NOT develop these shots." "It was all done under military contract because again this [ 'Operation Warp Speed' to develop the Covid vaccine ] was a military operation." "I can't say this strongly enough or vehemently enough." "We are now and have been for the last 3 years under medical martial law." "There is no redress." "The governments of this world have granted onto themselves indemnities." "They will not hold each other responsible for committing a genocide or a democide upon their own citizens." "Our governments have granted themselves the authority to line everybody up against a wall and shoot them — shoot them with lead or liquid — it doesn't matter." "The legal effect is the same." "They've given themselves the permission, in fact, the priority, to eradicate humanity."

The full 1:09 hour interview with lawyer Todd Callender which streamed on 1 Jan 2025 in a program called "WBAN and 5G with Alix Mayer" is posted here:

https://rumble.com/v64ofhp-wban-and-5g-with-alix-mayer.html

Mirrored - Fat News





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/