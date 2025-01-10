Government is a criminal enterprise, says lawyer Todd Callender

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"The government is nothing other than a giant criminal enterprise." "It's a game to collect money from us, keep us poor and stupid, while they do whatever it is they want to do." "It's all just a show." "We've figured out that not one member of the cabinet in our current government has a valid oath of office." "Pfizer did NOT develop these shots." "It was all done under military contract because again this [ 'Operation Warp Speed' to develop the Covid vaccine ] was a military operation." "I can't say this strongly enough or vehemently enough." "We are now and have been for the last 3 years under medical martial law." "There is no redress." "The governments of this world have granted onto themselves indemnities." "They will not hold each other responsible for committing a genocide or a democide upon their own citizens." "Our governments have granted themselves the authority to line everybody up against a wall and shoot them — shoot them with lead or liquid — it doesn't matter." "The legal effect is the same." "They've given themselves the permission, in fact, the priority, to eradicate humanity."
The full 1:09 hour interview with lawyer Todd Callender which streamed on 1 Jan 2025 in a program called "WBAN and 5G with Alix Mayer" is posted here:
https://rumble.com/v64ofhp-wban-and-5g-with-alix-mayer.html
