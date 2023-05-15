How to Read, Understand, Unlock the Book of Revelation

Save Souls from a Tshirt: https://sjwellfire.com/shop/ Join our newsletter: https://sjwellfire.com/

The post-tribulation Rapture is supported by a thorough examination of the Scriptures, particularly the Book of Revelation. According to this view, the Rapture of the Church will occur after the Tribulation period, which is described in detail in the Book of Revelation.

The sixth seal, seventh trumpet, and seventh vial all point to the Great and Terrible Day of the Lord, which marks the end of the Tribulation period. These are 3 separate stories that end the same and fit the parable of the wheat and tares describing the end of days. All three stories represent the final judgment of God upon the earth and the punishment of the wicked for their sins.

The Book of Revelation provides a detailed description of the events that will occur during the Tribulation period, including the rise of the Antichrist, the persecution of believers, and the outpouring of God's wrath upon the earth. It also describes the return of Jesus Christ, who will come with the armies of heaven to defeat the Antichrist and establish His reign on earth.

Proponents of the post-tribulation Rapture view argue that this view is the most biblically consistent, as it places the Rapture in conjunction with the Second Coming of Christ. They also point out that the pre-tribulation view did not emerge until the 19th century and was not widely accepted by the Church until the mid-20th century.

The post-tribulation view is supported by the early Church Fathers, who believed in a single, final resurrection of the dead at the end of the age. They did not distinguish between the Rapture and the Second Coming of Christ, seeing them as two aspects of the same event.

In light of the clear biblical evidence for the post-tribulation Rapture view, it is important for believers to prepare themselves for the difficult times that lie ahead. The Church will face persecution and suffering during the Tribulation period, but we can take comfort in the fact that Jesus Christ will return to establish His kingdom on earth and to reward the faithful for their endurance.

As Jesus Himself said in Matthew 24:29-31, "Immediately after the tribulation of those days... they shall see the Son of man coming in the clouds of heaven with power and great glory. And he shall send his angels with a great sound of a trumpet, and they shall gather together his elect from the four winds, from one end of heaven to the other."

