Ukraine Sold And Dropped: Kyiv Left Face To Face With Russian Army

The recent signing of a mineral deal between Ukraine and the United States has effectively cemented Kyiv’s colonial dependence on Washington, stripping the country of its economic sovereignty. Under the agreement, American corporations gain exclusive priority in trading Ukrainian resources, while Kyiv is barred from selling them to anyone else for an entire year—effectively turning Ukraine into a resource appendage of the West. This deal, signed without any guarantees of military aid or security commitments, marks the final stage of Ukraine’s transformation into a fully controlled vassal state.

Immediately after Ukraine was sold, the US has abruptly withdrawn from mediating peace negotiations, signaling a shift in its peace strategy. A State Department spokesperson stated that Washington no longer intends to act as an intermediary, urging direct talks between Moscow and Kyiv. However, the positions of the two sides remain irreconcilable. While Russia expresses readiness for negotiations “without preconditions,” Ukraine’s leadership continues to demand a ceasefire and refuses to lift its self-imposed ban on talks.

Judging by such sharp diplomatic developments, Moscow and Washington have achieved some backdoor agreements. Washington got its slice of cake, Kyiv was squeezed out, while Moscow was given a free hand to achieve its goals, including by military means.

Despite diplomatic maneuvers, the Russian military continues to make steady gains on the battlefield. In April, Russian forces achieved tactical successes across multiple fronts, including the liberation of the Kursk region.

While breakthroughs in the Donbass have been incremental, Russia’s systematic pressure is gradually eroding Ukrainian defenses. Independent assessments suggest that Russian forces secured 53 square kilometers in Kursk and around 330 square kilometers in Ukraine, nearly double the figures from March.

In a desperate attempt to divert attention from its collapsing military and diplomatic positions, Ukraine launched a massive drone attack on Crimea overnight.

Russian air defenses intercepted 121 UAVs, with 89 shot down over the peninsula, 23 over the Black Sea, and others over Russian border regions. The attack, though large in scale, failed to achieve any meaningful results. In addition, several Ukrainian unmanned boats equipped with guided MLRS were recorded operating in the area of sea-based gas rigs.

This operation appears to be a calculated media spectacle, designed to mask Ukraine’s deteriorating situation. With Western aid dwindling and Russian forces grinding forward, Kyiv’s leadership is resorting to symbolic strikes rather than addressing systemic military failures.

As the conflict drags on, the US-backed mineral deal and the withdrawal from negotiations signal a broader abandonment of Ukraine. With Washington prioritizing economic exploitation over military support, Kyiv is left to face Russia alone, a reality that the mainstream media continues to obscure behind sensationalized headlines.

https://southfront.press/kyiv-left-face-to-face-with-russian-army/