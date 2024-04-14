More footage of an Iranian Missile Shot Down, intercepted over Jordan, by Jordan - part 2

More footage of an Iranian missile shot down over Jordan - part 2

Jordanian jets have shot down dozens of Iranian missiles, two regional security sources have told Reuters

Adding from, 'Middle East Eye'...

Iran has defended its decision to attack Israel and said the United States “must stay away” from the conflict, the Islamic Republic’s mission to the UN has said.

In a post on X, the mission warned Tehran’s response would become more severe if Israel retaliates.

“Iran’s military action was in response to the Zionist regime’s aggression against our diplomatic premises in Damascus,” it said.

“The matter can be deemed concluded. However, should the Israeli regime make another mistake, Iran’s response will be considerably more severe. It is a conflict between Iran and the rogue Israeli regime, from which the US MUST STAY AWAY!”

Meanwhile, former US President Donald Trump has waded into the conflict and claimed that Iran’s attack on Israel wouldn’t have been possible if he were still in the White House.

“ISRAEL IS UNDER ATTACK! This should never have been allowed to happen – This would NEVER have happened if I were President!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

“AMERICA SUPPORTS ISRAEL!”





