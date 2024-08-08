UAF's Militants Shoot at Cars of Local Residents

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ukrainian Armed Forces militants shoot at cars of local residents near the roundabout next to a gas station and a car wash-service station in the northeast of the settlement.
The footage shows numerous abandoned civilian cars located right next to the roundabout, and the car is constantly being fired upon. TM-62 anti-tank mines are installed on the roads.
Posting another similar video. Cynthia