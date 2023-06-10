EPOCH TV | Have Media Lies About COVID Countermeasure Cost Lives?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EPOCH TV | Over the Target with Brendon Fallon & Lee Smith
Have Media Lies About COVID Countermeasure Cost Lives?
Public health officials dismiss public concerns about blood donors inoculated against the pandemic. But growing stacks of scientific data show that patients’ fears are grounded in fact, not conspiracy theories.
And yet the press continues its relentless campaign to stifle questions. If the media’s role is to speak truth to power, why is it shielding political and corporate elites?
In this hard-hitting episode of Over the Target, Brendon Fallon and Lee Smith reveal the true story behind the search for unvaxed blood.
https://rumble.com/v2sjb3i-have-media-lies-about-covid-countermeasure-cost-lives.html