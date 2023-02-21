© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Agenda 47 - Trump Statement on ending crime and restoring LAW & ORDER!
• Sign a record investment in hiring, retention, and training for police officers.
• Return to proven policing measures such as stop-and-frisk, strictly enforcing existing gun laws.
• Take on the radical Marxist prosecutors
• Instruct DOJ to dismantle every gang, street crew, and drug network in America. Death penalty for drug dealers & human traffickers.
• Deploy federal assets, including the National Guard, to restore law & order when local law enforcement refuses to act.
• Education and Justice Departments to overhaul federal standards on disciplining minors.
• Sign concealed carry reciprocity legislation, 2nd amendment WONT END AT THE STATE LINE! Secure the border, dramatically increase interior enforcement, and wage war on the cartels.
source:
https://rumble.com/v2a80eu-agenda47-president-trump-announces-plan-to-end-crime-and-restore-law-and-or.html