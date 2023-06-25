BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
⚡️Today Rostov-on-Don is clean and beautiful, as always
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
06/25/2023

⚡️Today Rostov-on-Don is clean and beautiful, as always

I'm adding what I've read or seen video of today. Also, it looks like the stuck tank has already been removed. Cynthia said.

Now the region has resumed bus service in all directions, almost all flights

Military equipment of PMC "Wagner" damaged more than 10 thousand square meters of roadway in Rostov-on-Don, roads will be repaired in two days, city mayor said

Military police escorted an equipment convoy of PMC "Wagner" this morning, which leaves the Lipetsk region.

🔥The new deployment zone of one of the detachments of the PMC Wagner is located only 100km from Kiev.

Akhmat special forces returned from Rostov-on-Don, where they arrived to suppress an armed rebellion, in the NVO area

Nearly two dozen houses were damaged on Saturday as a result of a shooting during the passage of a motorcade of Wagner Group cars in the Pavlovsky district of the Voronezh region, they will br restored as soon as possible, said the head of the district, Maxim Yantsov

The great Image used, was from last evening, when Wagner was leaving, Rostov-on-Don, June 24, 2023. Flowers in the tank barrel, sort of reminded me of the image during the Vietnam war. Flower Children (peace activist) put flowers in the rifle barrel of the army while it was pointing at them during anti-war marches. 



