5 Keys to Holistic Healing | Dr. Marlene Siegel | By Essential Energy

Why Holistic Healing?

In conventional medicine, treatment often revolves around prescribing medications to address symptoms—what Dr. Marlene Siegel calls a "pill for an ill" approach. While these treatments may offer quick relief, they rarely target the root cause of the issue. Over time, this can lead to further complications.

Holistic healing, however, focuses on identifying and addressing the underlying cause of illness, helping to restore balance and wellness to the body.

Step 1 – Stop Polluting the Body

The level of toxins in our environment today is unprecedented. Since World War II, over 85,000 synthetic chemicals have been introduced into the air, water, and food supply. These pollutants accumulate in both humans and animals, disrupting health.

To reduce exposure, start by filtering water to remove heavy metals and toxins. Clean, toxin-free water is fundamental to maintaining optimal health.

Step 2 – Provide Essential Nutrients

Proper nutrition is key to long-term health. Just as different animals need species-appropriate diets, so do humans. For pets, a fresh, freeze-dried, or raw diet provides optimal nutrients. Likewise, humans should focus on whole, unprocessed foods rich in essential vitamins and minerals.

Step 3 – Heal the Gut

Around 70% of the immune system resides in the gut, making gut health crucial to overall wellness. Harmful chemicals, pesticides, and toxins like glyphosate damage the gut lining, leading to leaky gut syndrome and inflammation.

A nutrient-rich, balanced diet—supplemented with natural probiotics—supports a healthy gut, boosts the immune system, and aids in healing.



Step 4 – Detoxify the Organs



To detoxify, it's important to remove harmful substances from your surroundings. The air you breathe, the products you use, and the food you consume all contribute to your body’s toxin load. Evaluate and replace household items that introduce harmful chemicals into your environment.



The Environmental Working Group (EWG) is a great resource for identifying hidden toxins in everyday products.



Step 5 – Specialty Tools for Healing:

Natural therapies can play an important role in reducing inflammation, balancing the immune system, and promoting emotional and physical well-being. These may include Essential Energy's photonic light therapy, magnetic resonance therapy, or Full Spectrum Hemp CBD, which can benefit both humans and pets. By incorporating these holistic steps into your lifestyle, you can support your body’s natural ability to heal and thrive.



To learn more, Visit www.essentialenergy.us



