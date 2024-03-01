MILLENNIALISM Pt 1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This study and presentation is to expose the teachings of the Millennial Reign of Revelation chapter 20 and to show that nowhere in Scripture is there prophesied of a 1000 year reign of Jesus Christ ruling from the 49 sq. mile cursed land of old Jerusalem.
Follow along: https://www.ageoflaodicea.com/millennialism/