The new Russian unmanned ground robotic platform “Courier” was presented.
The platform is represented by several models tailored for different tasks:
▪️ with a 12.7 mm Utes machine gun;
▪️ with a 7.62 mm PKT machine gun;
▪️ with an AGS-17 grenade launcher;
▪️ for delivery of provisions and evacuation (without combat module).
All that remains is to wait for them on the front line.