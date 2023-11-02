Culture War | Will the COVID-19 Injections be Pulled Off the Market? | Guests: Dr. Peter McCullough and FDA Consumer Drug Safety Representative Kim Witczak

Dr. Peter McCullough and Ms. Kim Witczak join the Moms on a Mission Podcast today to discuss the fact that after all of the health issues and deaths from the Covid-19 injections, they are still on the market. Dr. McCullough is a world renowned cardiologist and epidemiologist, the chief scientific officer at The Wellness Company, and has over 1000 publications. Kim Witczak is a marketing executive, a globally renowned advocate for pharmaceutical drug safety and FDA reform, and a consumer safety representative on the FDA drug approval panel. We talk about Dr. McCullough’s address in September to the European Union Parliament imploring them, based on rigorous data, to pull the injections off the market. He explains that it was very well received and that his presentation went viral. Kim weighs in on the chances of Europe pulling this injection off the market and the possibility of the United States following suit if Europe moves forward with a recall.







