Stark Difference Between Harmful GMO and Healing Organic Food Sources - Dr. Lynn Lafferty

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Dr. Lynn Lafferty’s grandmother ran a beautiful 150-acre organic farm in upstate New York, and it is this charming heritage that Lynn reflects on when she teaches people how to grow organic food and consume clean, non-toxic produce. Lynn is a professor at NovaSoutheastern University Medical and Pharmacy Schools and John Patrick University, and she specializes in understanding the link between our food sources and our full body health. She trains medical students how to critically assess health issues and look for natural cures in God’s creation. Genetically modified food is stripped of its nutritional value, and has many perilous effects on the human body, including disease and cancer.
TAKEAWAYS
High fructose corn syrup and trans fat are two big elements that we should avoid at all costs
Medical students aren’t taught to be critical thinkers or given instruction on how to read medical journals
80 percent of our immune system resides in the gut, and when our gut bacteria is wiped out, it can cause major disease
Use whole, natural, and organically-sourced food to heal your body
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3RG5kGJ
Farmer Bill's Provisions (use code TINA for 10% off): https://farmerbillsprovisions.com/tina-griffin
Become a Health Investigator Course: https://bit.ly/4bMBQ53
American Academy of Environmental Medicine: https://www.aaemonline.org/
🔗 CONNECT WITH DR. LYNN LAFFERTY
Website: https://drlynnlafferty.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/doctorlynnlafferty
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dr.lynnlafferty
LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3VCjazE
X: https://twitter.com/AnnaBianco
YouTube: https://bit.ly/3xftrHN
📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY
Ascent Nutrition: https://goascentnutrition.com/tina
Institute For Creation Research: https://www.icr.org/tina
Redemption Shield (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3WzgEIQ
Jase Medical (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/