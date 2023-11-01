Heritage Sues Over Biden Program To Tie Conservatives With Neo-Nazis

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Conservative Heritage Foundation has launched a lawsuit against the Biden Administration over a tax payer funded program that seeks to link conservative groups with neo-Nazis and white supremacist groups. One America's John Hines has more from Washington.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html