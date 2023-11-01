Heritage Sues Over Biden Program To Tie Conservatives With Neo-Nazis

72 views • 11/01/2023

Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html

The Conservative Heritage Foundation has launched a lawsuit against the Biden Administration over a tax payer funded program that seeks to link conservative groups with neo-Nazis and white supremacist groups. One America's John Hines has more from Washington.

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.