Prof. Jeffrey Sachs SLAMS America & Israel at Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2025, about Syria - today, April 12, 2025
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
5 months ago

Prof. Jeffrey Sachs SLAMS America & Israel at Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2025 - March 12, 2025

Cynthia... the full version showing up here soon.

Watch LIVE from Antalya, Turkey, as UN Special Envoy Geir Pedersen joins a pivotal panel on the future of Syria at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2025. Amid Syria’s transitional phase post-Assad, expect discussions on political transition, reconstruction, and regional stability. Join us for real-time insights, reactions, and analysis from this critical dialogue. Subscribe for the latest on Syria and global diplomacy!

Adding: 

Trump Stands Firm—Then Sees His iPhone and Sits Back Down

Smartphones and computers will be excluded from President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariffs, according to new guidance issued by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The updated tariff guidance also carves out exemptions for a range of electronic devices and components, including laptops, semiconductors, solar panels, flat-screen TV displays, flash drives, memory cards, and solid-state drives used for data storage.

adding:  Funny how he didn’t post about this on his Truth Social account.

Guess we’ll have to wait for Levitt and Bessent’s mental gymnastics routine later today.

👱‍♀️"You missed the Art Of The Deal!!!"

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
