GLENN BECK | Abbott DESTROYS Biden for THREATENING to Force Illegal Aliens to Remain in TX

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott DESTROYS Biden for THREATENING to Force Illegal Immigrants to Remain in Texas
According to the Los Angeles Times, the Biden administration is considering a policy that would force illegal immigrants who cross into Texas to remain there while waiting for their asylum screening. But is this even legal?
Texas Governor Greg Abbott joins Glenn to respond to the claim: “This is a losing, legal proposition for Biden and we’ll just hand him another loss.” Plus, he addresses the federal government's attempts to remove his buoy barrier in the Rio Grande and rips New York City Mayor Eric Adams for complaining about his illegal immigrant busing program.
Watch more BlazeTV here: https://bit.ly/3EVRJHP
► Subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube! https://bit.ly/2KJHuwu
► Join BlazeTV! https://get.blazetv.com/
► Grab some Blaze Media merch here: https://shop.blazemedia.com/
► Sign up for our NEWSLETTER: https://www.theblaze.com/newsletters/theblaze
Connect with us on Social Media:
http://twitter.com/BlazeTV