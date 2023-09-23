GLENN BECK | Abbott DESTROYS Biden for THREATENING to Force Illegal Aliens to Remain in TX

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott DESTROYS Biden for THREATENING to Force Illegal Immigrants to Remain in Texas





According to the Los Angeles Times, the Biden administration is considering a policy that would force illegal immigrants who cross into Texas to remain there while waiting for their asylum screening. But is this even legal?





Texas Governor Greg Abbott joins Glenn to respond to the claim: “This is a losing, legal proposition for Biden and we’ll just hand him another loss.” Plus, he addresses the federal government's attempts to remove his buoy barrier in the Rio Grande and rips New York City Mayor Eric Adams for complaining about his illegal immigrant busing program.





