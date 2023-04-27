DeSantis Speaks In Jerusalem & Countering the Haters

In this video Steve Baldassari talks about the DeSantis haters who hate on the man for no reason despite him being far and away the best Presidential candidate (if he does decide to run).

If you want to know who Ron DeSantis is, then this is a must watch video.

DeSantis is the man. So, far there hasn't been one thing that he said in this press conference or in general that I disagree with. He stands more firmly on conservative principles and values than Trump even and anyone else for that matter. If he runs for President, then he's definitively far and away the best candidate and I will absolutely be voting for him!

