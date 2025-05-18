NWO: Canada, UK & Australia’s transformation and collapse was planned!

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



Once powerful nations, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia, are being dismantled and the middle class is paying a dear price for the socialist government takeover of those three nations.



This is just a foretaste of what the world should expect with the Vatican’s United Nations’ Agenda 2030.



"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington



