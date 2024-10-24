Lebanon: Violent attacks also took place in Byout el-Seyyed and Mansouri in Tyre governorate's coast

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Violent attacks also took place in Byout el-Seyyed and Mansouri in Tyre governorate's coast.
Additional airstriks were reported in Siddiqin
Additionally, heavy artillery attacked Wadi Hamoul, Al-Bayada, Teir Harfa, Majdal Zun, Duhayra, Alma Al-Shaab, Marwahin and Ramia.
Attacks on Duhayra and Ramia are notable, because the Israeli army already entered these towns and operated in them
Also today in Lebanon:
This evening, an Israeli airstrike on Hallanieh town in Beqaa murdered 7 youth
The martyrs have been identified as:- Ali Ne'meh Al-Halani- Khader Al-Halani- Mustafa Al-Halani- Mohammad Haidar Al-Halani- Mohammad Hussein Al-Halani- Yasser Bou Anwar
In the second massacre this day in Beqaa, the Israeli army attacked al-Khodor town, murdering 7 and injuring a dozen other, all from the same family.
The 3 sisters Nada, Susan and Fatima were killed together. (photos shown, they were beautiful)
As for south Lebanon, there isn't a complete tally of attacks, but notably, the Israeli enemy army violently attack Kfartabnit village.
The town was attacked with about a dozen airstrikes, each with 0.5 to 1 ton bombs.
Additional attacks took place in Toul, in Nabatieh.
(There is a nice postal stamp museum there, if it survives, make sure to visit it after the war)