Lebanon: Violent attacks also took place in Byout el-Seyyed and Mansouri in Tyre governorate's coast

Violent attacks also took place in Byout el-Seyyed and Mansouri in Tyre governorate's coast.

Additional airstriks were reported in Siddiqin

Additionally, heavy artillery attacked Wadi Hamoul, Al-Bayada, Teir Harfa, Majdal Zun, Duhayra, Alma Al-Shaab, Marwahin and Ramia.

Attacks on Duhayra and Ramia are notable, because the Israeli army already entered these towns and operated in them

Also today in Lebanon:

This evening, an Israeli airstrike on Hallanieh town in Beqaa murdered 7 youth

The martyrs have been identified as:- Ali Ne'meh Al-Halani- Khader Al-Halani- Mustafa Al-Halani- Mohammad Haidar Al-Halani- Mohammad Hussein Al-Halani- Yasser Bou Anwar

In the second massacre this day in Beqaa, the Israeli army attacked al-Khodor town, murdering 7 and injuring a dozen other, all from the same family.

The 3 sisters Nada, Susan and Fatima were killed together. (photos shown, they were beautiful)

As for south Lebanon, there isn't a complete tally of attacks, but notably, the Israeli enemy army violently attack Kfartabnit village.

The town was attacked with about a dozen airstrikes, each with 0.5 to 1 ton bombs.

Additional attacks took place in Toul, in Nabatieh.

(There is a nice postal stamp museum there, if it survives, make sure to visit it after the war)



