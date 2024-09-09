BGMC MESSIANIC LESSON E319 Parash 49 Ki Tetze D’varim (Deut) 21_10-25-19 hq

BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON E319 Parash 49 Ki Tetze D’varim (Deut) 21:10-25-19





Deu 21:18 "If a man has a stubborn, rebellious son who will not obey what his father or mother says, and even after they discipline him he still refuses to pay attention to them; Deu 21:19 then his father and mother are to take hold of him and bring him out to the leaders of his town, at the gate of that place, Deu 21:20 and say to the leaders of his town, 'This son of ours is stubborn and rebellious, he doesn't pay attention to us, lives wildly, gets drunk.' Deu 21:21 Then all the men of his town are to stone him to death; in this way you will put an end to such wickedness among you, and all Isra'el will hear about it and be afraid.





Most people who dislike perfection hate verse 21. Hay when I went to school we did not have to go through metal detectors. When I went to school there were no mass shootings at concerts, schools, or places of worship. So who is wrong? The pagan narcissistic godless society or GOD? For me and my house we serve and proclaim & obey Yehovah!!! Find out more in this perfectly timed Shabbat lesson.

