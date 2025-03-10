ANTI-MUSK PROTESTER ADMITS BEING PAID

ANTI-MUSK PROTESTER PAID

A demonstrator calling for DOGE defunding admits he's "100%" funded for protesting outside a Tesla location.

Activist behind ‘Tesla Takedown’ accuses Elon Musk of criminal acts while supporting vandalism

Valerie Costa, the organizer behind the ‘Tesla Takedown’ movement, operates a website offering resources to activists targeting Tesla. She has publicly endorsed acts of vandalism as part of her campaign.

"It essentially is a map where anybody in the world can put an action up for targeting Tesla," she said.

Costa described Elon Musk’s DOGE initiative as “criminal,” despite its backing by former President Trump, who promoted it as a solution to fiscal challenges.

'People seem to need hysteria' — David Sacks on a massive brainwashing machine

"We pivoted right from Covid-is-going-to-kill-everyone to Russia-is-going-to-conquer-all-of-Europe. Total nonsense," White House A.I. & Crypto Czar wrote on X.