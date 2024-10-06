La Quinta Columna : TARGETING THE BRAIN | EXPLANATION: AIMING AT THE BRAIN

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Part 1 : TARGETING THE BRAIN
FIRST IMPLANTING AND THEN EXCITING IT
This experiment carried out by members of La Quinta Columna shows clearly the exposure of previously implanted HUMAN BEINGS to the infrared wavelength, under the pretext of making use of the "proximity sensor" installed in our cell phone.
From La Quinta Columna we encourage other people to perform this experiment using different devices, brands, etc. in order to have a broader view and observe the magnitude of this issue.
Part 2 : ◾️EXPLANATION: AIMING AT THE BRAIN.
FIRST THEY IMPLANT AND THEN THEY EXCITE.
Source @La Quinta Columna International
