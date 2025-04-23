BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
BrightLearn - Climate Change Reconsidered: 2011 Interim Report on the Nongovernmental Panel on Climate Change by Craig Idso
This podcast episode, hosted by Bright Learn, explores the 2011 NIPCC report "Climate Change Reconsidered," challenging mainstream climate change narratives by highlighting scientific uncertainties, model limitations, and the role of natural factors, while emphasizing the importance of critical thinking and considering multiple perspectives in the climate debate.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.

