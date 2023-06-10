BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Hang On! The U.S. Wants To Put Cameras In Your Homes?
Vigilent Citizen
3335 followers
96 views • 06/10/2023

MIRRORED from Redacted

9 Jun 2023 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rnhMK9D_ON0&ab_channel=Redacted 

Would you be okay with the government installing cameras in your homes? What if they said that they are doing it to ““reduce domestic violence, abuse, and other illegal activity?” According to a new Cato Institute Survey, 75% of Americans are NOT okay with that but the numbers are a little surprising when you filter by age. Americans under 30 are more okay with this idea. Nearly 30 percent of people under 30 are a-okay with government surveillance in the home! Is this why some people are a-okay with CBDCs? Is there a lack of understanding how this would work? Let's talk about it folks before your money is their money!

Keywords
controlsurveillancecamerahome
