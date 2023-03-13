BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Interoception: Intricate Connections Between Fascial Receptors, Emotion, and Self Awareness
MICHAEL JONAH
MICHAEL JONAH
2 views • 03/13/2023

I continue to relate my experience of living with Connective Tissue Disease and share.

The Book Fascia, 2nd Ed. The Tensional Network of The Human Body. The Science and clinical applications in manual and movement therapy. Two chapters of interest: Chapter 2.2 - Connectivity and Continuity & 2.3 - Interoception: A New Correlate for Intricate Connections Between Fascial Receptors, Emotion, and Self Awareness. Interoceptive Pathways.

Its why I spent so much time on youtube watching movement, all kinds. 

Keywords
emotionfasciatensional networkinteroceptioninteroceptive pathwaysfascial receptorsbehavioral disorders
