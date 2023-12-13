Create New Account
ZELENSKY IS ACTIVATING CONSCRIPTION FOR UKRAINIAN MEN OVER 40 - UKRAINE HAS LOST THE WAR
KevinJJohnston
Published 2 months ago

Since all the young men that were available to fight have either died or fled the Ukraine, Zelensky, the former stand-up comedian and current pervert is now going to conscript men over the age of 40.

This is an admission that the war is not going well and most certainly more accurately, and admission that the war is already over and has been for a long time.

He wants ukrainians to die for nothing and this leads us to the next problem which will be a severe shortage of masculine men to impregnate Ukrainian women to have more Ukrainian children who are white and, ukrainian!

It's almost like our white world leaders in white countries are trying to wipe out white people, isn't it?

#usa #europe #poland #russia #turkey #ua #kiev #ukraine #germany #kyiv #russian #moscow #war #putin #zelensky #news #politics #podcasts

