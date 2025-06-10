THERE IS POWER IN THE TONGUE 😛 AND HERE IS PROOF❗ [BOLD WOMAN SHAMES TRANSAPOCALYPSE CULT MEMBERS]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Proverbs 18:21[KJV]
Death and life are in the power of the tongue: and they that love it shall eat the fruit thereof.
https://www.biblegateway.com/quicksearch/?quicksearch=power+in+the+tongue&version=KJV
WHY DO YOU THINK THEY ATTEMPTED TO SHUT US ALL UP WITH MANDATES AND FACE MASKS⁉️ ✳
Did you watch THE CHURCH IS HIDING | 6-10-2025 this morning❓
https://coachdavelive.tv/w/nHf4VARAQy3YZKBcBjbCgY
Check out the first few minutes up the the video shown of politicians LYING IN YOUR FACE [continue if so inclined]
WHAT IF YOU COULD DO WHAT THIS WOMAN DID⁉️
Hilarious and terrifying.
Two butch lesbians get in a fight when I confront them about gender medicine harming kids in Davis.
How has almost every white, liberal-progressive woman in this town lost their brain??!!
It’s not possible from a child to be born in the wrong body.
I’m sorry but it’s not possible, it makes no sense.
Source: https://x.com/bourne_beth2345/status/1932114132347826263
✳ if you watched the previous video, you already know that the face masks served multiple purposes 😷