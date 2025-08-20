© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Do this before reading any advice book!
Check to see that on the front cover it has these two words printed on it, "Holy Bible". Seriously, I sincerely believe that for whatever troubles you, if you know the Bible well enough you will find something in it that will help you make sense of whatever troubles you. To me, it can't hurt to reference life through God's word instead of man's. In Matthew chapter 22 verse 29 Jesus Christ states, "You are wrong, because you know neither the scriptures nor the power of God." Have a great day.