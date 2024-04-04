BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
A Walk Through The Town Of Palmar Norte
KevinJJohnston
KevinJJohnstonCheckmark Icon
284 followers
75 views • 04/04/2024

I decided to check out the town of Palmar Norte, in Western Costa rica. It is a town I have never been to before so I thought I would check it out and walk around showing you what this small town looks like. Cheap food and inexpensive fun things to purchase. It's a fun place that I'm glad to share with you.

If you're looking to buy a house in Costa Rica contact me immediately!

www.kevinjjohnston.ca

Learn Everything You Need To Know About REAL ESTATE in COSTA RICA Live Every Wednesday at 9PM EST on:

www.FreedomReport.ca


www.Rumble.com/KevinJJohnston

www.DLive.TV/KevinJJohnston

www.Facebook.com/MrKevinJJohnston

www.Facebook.com/OfficialKevinJJohnston

www.Facebook.com/KevinJJohnston300

www.Facebook.com/TrueKevinJJohnston


#CostaRica #Uvita #RealEstate #HomeBuying #Rentals #Vacation #Jaco #Quepos #ManuelAntonio #CostaRican #Realtor #KevinJJohnston #MarkSavoia #Home #Homes #RentalProperty #Envision #EnvisionFestival

canadarealtyrealtorrealestatejacocostaricauvitaquepossanjosebuyingahousehomesforsalemanuelantonio
