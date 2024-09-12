Warships of the Pacific Fleet, during the 'Ocean-2024' strategic command & staff exercise, destroyed a Moskit target missile using anti-aircraft missiles and artillery - part 2

Warships of the Pacific Fleet, during the "Ocean-2024" strategic command and staff exercise, destroyed a Moskit target missile using anti-aircraft missiles and artillery.

Two corvettes of the Pacific Fleet, operating as part of a tactical group, promptly detected the launch of the target missile and tracked it. The crews of the "Redut" anti-aircraft missile system destroyed the supersonic target at a safe distance from the ships.

Simultaneously with the missile system, the 100-mm "A-190" artillery units also fired at the target. As part of the exercise episode, the ships deployed passive jamming systems.

The area where the missile firing took place was closed to civilian shipping. The safety of the firing was ensured by more than 15 warships and support vessels of the Pacific Fleet.