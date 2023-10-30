Dr. Malone: Vaccine Delivers Short Fragments of DNA That Cause Genetic Changes!

This bombshell news that the vax really does contain short fragments of DNA has some lawyers salivating. This could lead to proven fraud, and that the FDA was lied to. Lawsuits would then be allowed to go forward against Big Pharma.





DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.

Video Sources:

1. AmericasVoice.news - The Charlie Kirk Show - Dr. Robert Malone talks about the short fragments of DNA found in the covid vaccine.

https://americasvoice.news/video/ZxbSF9MtfckAbvW/?related=playlist





2. AmericasVoice.news - The Charlie Kirk Show - Dr Robert Malone sums it up

https://americasvoice.news/video/VufjRWBfRD6gdMZ/?related=playlist





For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com



