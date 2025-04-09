✅ Homeowners: Don’t Get Caught Without This Insurance Hack

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
91 views • 5 months ago

Most people don’t even know DIC coverage exists—and insurance companies like it that way. DIC stands for “Difference in Conditions” insurance, and it protects you in the event of a natural disaster (which your standard homeowner's policy usually doesn’t cover).

With weather weaponization, engineered storms, and the HAARP program being cranked up, natural disasters are going to increase—and they’re going to use them to steal your wealth. If your house is wiped out in a flood, landslide, or hurricane, and you don’t have DIC coverage, you could still owe the bank on a home that doesn’t exist anymore.

You wouldn’t drive a car with no brakes… so why are you leaving your biggest asset unprotected?

🧠 Stay sharp. Learn the game. Protect your wealth.

