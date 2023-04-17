BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Russian Culture is the Strength of the People (ft. Anastasha Grace Renaud) | Scotty Ze and the Tribes United 003
Scotty Ze & The Tribes United
Scotty Ze & The Tribes United
12 views • 04/17/2023

What do you know about Russia? Scotty Ze discusses with Russian-Australian Anastasha Grace Renaud the stereotypes and the realities of the highly-villainized country.

Anastasha was born and raised in Russia but living in Australia for a long time. She is an accomplished business executive and multi-awarded business owner who launched and managed international businesses across a range of industries and market sectors. Born with innate healing and intuitive abilities, this vibrant mother of 2 spent many years studying psychology, psychosomatics, the power of the mind and energy learning.

Find all the show notes and links for Kat Dawes and NOWism at: www.ScottyZe.com. 

Make the Tribes United movement move! Like, Subscribe and Share this Episode!

Head to www.TribesUnited.org. 

