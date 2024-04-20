Pharmacist Ben - PCOS SOS: Saving Your Ovaries from the Hormonal Havoc DWD 4/19/24

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pharmacist Ben will discuss PCOS focus on the root causes in the ovaries, highlighting the hormonal disruption, and what you can do about it. A must watch for any woman, and any man that cares about a woman.
Pharmacist Ben Fuchs starts out explaining that health is simple. The body wants to heal itself. It is in the body’s process to reverse bad conditions. When our body doesn’t heal something is interfering with it. All chemical reactions within your body are reversible.
The cells in our bodies are miniature versions of our greater selves & our cells need to eat. Our cells, however do not eat pizza’s and hamburgers to survive. They need Nutrition, Oxygen and Detoxification as food in order to thrive, be healthy and survive. Therefore our health challenges are food challenges.
Pharmacist Ben explains that all diseases areas a result of excess continuous inflammation. Micro-nutrient deficiencies starve our cells and create disease and death.
Explaining PCOS, Pharmacist Ben, says that it is a Cyst that is out of control. Adding he explained that Estrogen is an extremely powerful hormone and sugar control is extremely important.
An interesting point that Pharmacist Ben explains is that the Intestine is the fastest healing organ in the body together with the skin.
Speaking on connective tissue, as we age, we blobify.
Pharmacist Ben answered questions on;
Prolapsed Uterus,
Heberden's nodes.
REMEMBER – HEALTH IS WITHIN YOU!!
