White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0258 - Keith David Passmore - Report 3 years later

Keith was a passenger in a vehicle. A black male walked up to the vehicle and asked Keith to open the door. The driver started the car and drove away, but the attacker fired into the car at the driver, missing him, but striking Keith in the head, killing him. No suspects have been found as of 5-17.