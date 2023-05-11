© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2gp5i3e8c1
Ye Jianming, who disappeared in 2019, was not the first spy chief of the CCP spies who have been infiltrating this country, in Capitol Hill, in the White House.
2019年失踪的葉簡明並不是第一位潛入美國國會山、白宮的中共特務頭子。
@NFSCSpeaks @RealAmVoice
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese #yejianming #Donggongwen