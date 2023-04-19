© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2erlbu6fc6
4/17/2023 【Miles Insight】Nicole: The NFSC members have demonstrated that Chinese people are brave enough to speak out for the truth through recent rallies, as well as participation in the hearing held by the House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government. This has totally refreshed the world’s perception of the NFSC members.
#freeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #freeMilesGuoNow #FreeYvetteWangNow #NFSC
4/17/2023 【Nicole看七哥】妮可：通过最近的各项集会和参加美国国会联邦政府武器化委员会，新中国联邦人树立了中国人敢于为真相而发声的形象，刷新了国际社会对新中国联邦人的认知
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #立即释放郭文贵 #立即释放王雁平 #新中国联邦 #消灭中共