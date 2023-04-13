"AMERICA WILL BE LIKE ZIMBABWE, PT 1" - CASHLESS SOCIETY/ BEAST SYSTEM

#CASH #AMERICA #MONEY

Today's word: The current U.S. economy will undergo a significant shift. There will be no more physical cash used in the future- U.S. financial transactions will be solely digital, "in the cloud" with no defining bank notes and coins anymore. A cashless society is highly integrated to government monitoring of purchases that goes towards building profiles on citizens- the digital wallet is one more level of stats security that works with the Real ID to keep a short leash on what the nation is doing. The NYC transport system will change.





A cashless society is on the way. It will [eventually] usurp all other methods of payment and centralize the flow currency into the government's hands. Privacy concerns, even protests and lawsuits will not stop this shift. The government will "hard impact" cash, meaning it will take steps to make it (1) widely inaccessible, (2) not accepted for the majority of everyday transactions, (3) seen as an antiquated or inferior form of payment, and finally (4) punished with "penalties" if people keep holding on to it. The goal is to make it obsolete because the future end times Beast system is one of HIGH TECHNOLOGY that has no use for human society & their ways. God is speaking to His true seed who are listening- where is your faith? Is it in yourself? In your cousin who's a banker's advice? Or in Jesus Christ? Human counsel can only go so far- it is time to get with the Holy Spirit in fasting and prayer to receive WISDOM FOR THE TIMES. God bless you.



