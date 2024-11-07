BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Wake Up America: Dumitru Duduman 07/11/2024
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
762 followers
181 views • 10 months ago

Dumitru Duduman was sent to warn America. The Angel Gabriel told him, “War in America will start with an internal revolution in America, started by the communists. Some of the people will start fighting against the government. The government will be busy with internal problems. Then, from the oceans, Russia, Cuba, Nicaragua, Central America, Mexico, and two other nations will attack! The Russians will bombard the nuclear missile silos and America will burn.” The nuclear missiles will land in California, Las Vegas, New York, and Florida.


Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com


To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/


For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:

https://prophecyclubbar.com/


Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/


EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy


Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support

Keywords
dumitru dudumanwake up americaprophecy clubwarning to americastan johnsonprophecy with stan
