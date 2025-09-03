Trump Demands Big Pharma Come Clean on Covid Shots w/ Dr. David Martin

Trump just shocked the world by demanding Big Pharma come clean on the Covid shots — a move that could finally crack open the Warp Speed narrative. In this explosive interview, I sit down with Dr. David Martin to unpack Trump’s post, the hidden data Pfizer and the CDC won’t release, and what this battle really means for America. We dig into the deeper story of how pharma, government, and the military-industrial complex colluded to unleash a biological weapon and cover it up under the guise of “public health.” If Trump is starting to question the lies, what comes next? Don’t miss this critical conversation.





Follow David's work and learn more about his workshops at: https://fullylive.world/





To learn more about the Prep Like Noah Community please email [email protected]





To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906





For free and unbiased Medicare help, dial 773-801-5366 to speak with our trusted partner, Chapter, or go to https://askchapter.org/man





Kimchi One from Brightcore – Improve your health, improve your life.

25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica

Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call!





Chapter and its affiliates are not connected with or endorsed by any government entity or the federal Medicare program. Chapter Advisory, LLC represents Medicare Advantage HMO, PPO, and PFFS organizations and stand alone prescription drug plans that have a Medicare contract. Enrollment depends on the plan’s contract renewal. While we have a database of every Medicare plan nationwide and can help you to search among all plans, we have contracts with many but not all plans. As a result, we do not offer every plan available in your area. Currently we represent 50 organizations which offer 18,160 products nationwide. We search and recommend all plans, even those we don’t directly offer. You can contact a licensed Chapter agent to find out the number of products available in your specific area. Please contact Medicare.gov, 1-800-Medicare, or your local State Health Insurance Program (SHIP) to get information on all of your options.