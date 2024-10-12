Barbara O'Neill - Living Springs Retreat by Living Manna & Apocalypse Ministries (2016)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Living Manna Media Production. Marcia Bridges opens this segment with a heart warming interview with Barbara O'Neill. Barbara O'Neill then exposes one of the most dangerous secrets of the food industry that is causing diseases of all kinds to afflict people around the world: HYBRIDIZED WHEAT.
This video contains two meetings presented in the context of the great subject of Temperance, one of the 8 Laws of Health. Filmed live @ Living Springs Health Retreat, Roanoke, AL.
This is exerts from A Living Manna Media Production from a Medical missionary training series originally broadcast via Internet TV as an 8 Day Webinar.
