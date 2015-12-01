[Dec 1, 2015] Are Stars Really Angels? (8.3K views on YouTube) [cptmang]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
So, I've been revisiting the Scriptures (and the book of Enoch) concerning the nature of stars. It seems quite clear to me that the texts tell you point-blank, the stars are not what monkey-man science would have us believe, but rather that they are sentient beings, we call "angels." Enoch refers to them as a class of angels known as "the luminaries." IF this is true, then it helps to explain a lot of things - namely their movements in the heavens.
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
