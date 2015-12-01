[Dec 1, 2015] Are Stars Really Angels? (8.3K views on YouTube) [cptmang]

So, I've been revisiting the Scriptures (and the book of Enoch) concerning the nature of stars. It seems quite clear to me that the texts tell you point-blank, the stars are not what monkey-man science would have us believe, but rather that they are sentient beings, we call "angels." Enoch refers to them as a class of angels known as "the luminaries." IF this is true, then it helps to explain a lot of things - namely their movements in the heavens.





https://www.virtualhousechurch.com

https://ephraimawakening.com

https://testingtheglobe.com





If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.

Support donations can be made here:

https://robschannel.com/support

https://babylonrisingbooks.com

https://seedtheseries.com





geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science

bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology

bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy