🌟 🧠 Device Juggling: Multitasking's Memory Toll 📱
29 views • 04/02/2024

🤔 Are you sacrificing efficiency for the sake of juggling devices?

🤝 Join with Maggie Jackson to dive into the hidden costs of multitasking.

🎙️ http://bit.ly/49patN4

🤯 Research reveals that due to the multitasking not only do we perform worse in the moment, but over time, heavy multitaskers lose the ability to filter relevant information.

🔊 Don't miss out – join the conversation and add your voice. 💬

🎧 Learn more by clicking the link in our bio or description above. 🎬🚀

mindfulnessmultitaskingtech stress
