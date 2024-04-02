🌟 🧠 Device Juggling: Multitasking's Memory Toll 📱

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🤔 Are you sacrificing efficiency for the sake of juggling devices?
🤝 Join with Maggie Jackson to dive into the hidden costs of multitasking.
🤯 Research reveals that due to the multitasking not only do we perform worse in the moment, but over time, heavy multitaskers lose the ability to filter relevant information.
🔊 Don't miss out – join the conversation and add your voice. 💬
🎧 Learn more by clicking the link in our bio or description above. 🎬🚀