Grace Out Loud Ep. 23: Our Faith is Designed for the Impossible

In this empowering episode, Amanda and Marty discuss the story of Joseph and its connection to what’s currently going on in the nation. When current events make our fight against the enemy seem impossible, we are to remember that our faith was designed for such a time as this. We are called to rise up and lean on the scripture and Holy Spirit. The Holy Spirit is our comforter while our surroundings challenge us and the enemy makes noise. We need to be able to hear God through the noise. He has called us to be a standard in this hour. Tune in Aug. 17, 2023 @6pm EDT.

Be sure to check out Loudmouth Prayer’s Tulsa Healing Revival:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tulsa-healing-revival-marty-jenny-grisham-sept-healing-miracle-meetings-tickets-699606380517?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp&aff=ebdsshcopyurl

Music Copyright Reference: http://audiojungle.net/item/acoustic-guitar/4036923?ref=LoudMouthPrayer

Website: https://arkofgrace.org

Prayer Requests: https://arkofgrace.org/prayer-requests

Donate: https://arkofgrace.org/donate

Partners: https://arkofgrace.org/ministry-partners



