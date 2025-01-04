violence to solve violent situations ~ The right to your liberty isn't free ~

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In today's discussion we will take about standing up for the truth and exposing the lies of the global elites, that want to keep you dumb in ordered to control you and take away your freedom. We will be talking about the whistleblowers like Andrew wakefield who have had the courage to standup and ask the questions that the AMA, CDC, WHO, and all the other three letter alphabet agencies did not want you to ask; because they are trying to kill you all in the name of climate change and population control. In addition we will be sharing the latest episode of the Highwire episode 405: ANDREW WAKEFIELD: THE REAL STORY.
References:
- The Highwire Episode 405: ANDREW WAKEFIELD: THE REAL STORY
https://rumble.com/v658chd-episode-405-andrew-wakefield-the-real-story.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp
- FULL COMEDY SPECIAL | Jim Breuer - 'Somebody Had to Say It'
https://rumble.com/v1ao8hm-full-comedy-special-jim-breuer-somebody-had-to-say-it.html
- Project Mockingbird
https://rumble.com/v61li3q--project-mk-ultra-darpa-and-the-brain-initiative-currently-happening.html
- Protocol 7
https://rumble.com/v5nr8vq-489-the-whistleblower-of-protocol-7-dr.-andrew-wakefield.html
- TTAC: Propaganda Exposed Uncensored
https://rumble.com/v1w9aqc-propaganda-exposed-uncensored-episode-1-question-everything.html
- Trilatteral Commission
https://rumble.com/v45c3ui-the-trilateral-commision-the-guiding-force-behind-the-world-economic-forum.html
- TTAV: presents Remady
https://rumble.com/c/c-6398192