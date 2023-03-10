© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2axfn82bb2
【NFSC @CPAC 】03/03/2023 President of Color Us United Kenny Xu: Many Chinese international students come to America just to get a good education, but they face pressure from the CCP in the form of Confucius Institutes, all the things that are going on America and infiltration of America. We should make sure the CCP spies are investigated on an individual basis rather than seen in a racial lens.
【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/03/2023 跨越肤色联合会主席徐东风：很多中共国留学生来美国只是为了接受良好的教育，但中共通过在美国设立孔子学院、制造各种事端和进行渗透，令他们面临巨大压力。我们要确保对中共间谍的调查只针对个人，而非华人族群。